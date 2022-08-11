Menu

Educationist tasks FG,states on funding to improve standard of education

Mike Fatukasi
AN educationist, Mr Mike Fatukasi, on Thursday appealed to  both the Federal and state governments to fund research and paperwork in the universities  to enhance the standard of education  in the country.

Fatukasi, who is  the Principal, Adedokun International Schools, Ota, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

He also called on corporate organisations to support school competitions that would improve the quality of academic performance and excellence.

“There is the need for the Federal, and state  governments,  as well as  corporate organisations to support research so as to restore the lost glory of education in the country,’’he said.

Fatukasi, advised the Federal Government to ensure that there was no break in the academic system.

He added that government should find a lasting solution to the current strike embarked upon by the  Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Let the educational system run itself and the old glory will be restored.

“In addition, the issue of quota system should be stopped in our tertiary universities because it  had adversely affected the graduates being  produced by the  institutions,”he said.

He also reiterated the need by the  Federal Government to allocate more funds in the annual budget to educational system  as well as review  the curriculum of institutions to enhance the  standard of education.(NAN)

