Educationist tasks FG,states on funding to improve standard of education

AN educationist, Mr Mike Fatukasi, on Thursday appealed to both the Federal and state governments to fund research and paperwork in the universities to enhance the standard of education in the country.

Fatukasi, who is the Principal, Adedokun International Schools, Ota, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

He also called on corporate organisations to support school competitions that would improve the quality of academic performance and excellence.

“There is the need for the Federal, and state governments, as well as corporate organisations to support research so as to restore the lost glory of education in the country,’’he said.

Fatukasi, advised the Federal Government to ensure that there was no break in the academic system.

He added that government should find a lasting solution to the current strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Let the educational system run itself and the old glory will be restored.

“In addition, the issue of quota system should be stopped in our tertiary universities because it had adversely affected the graduates being produced by the institutions,”he said.

He also reiterated the need by the Federal Government to allocate more funds in the annual budget to educational system as well as review the curriculum of institutions to enhance the standard of education.(NAN)

C.E