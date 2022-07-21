Egyptian envoy lists youth, women among catalysts for Africa’s transformation

THE Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Ihab Moustafa on Thursday listed the youth, women, civil society, and private businesses among important catalysts for Africa’s transformation.

Moustafa identified them during his country’s 70th National Day celebration in Abuja.

“We are convinced that private businesses, civil society, women, youth and children, as well as our joint intellectual and scientific assets, all serve as important catalysts for Africa’s transformation,’’ he said.

He added that it was with such conviction that Nigeria and Egypt have been redefining their longstanding and historic ties.

“Our peoples and governments are drawing upon their enormous economic and cultural potentials and assets as we envisage the next phase of our solid partnership that withstood the test of time.

“From security, military, and multidimensional efforts in countering-terrorism, to energy, power and climate, to communications, digital economic transformation, trade, and infrastructure, to agriculture, healthcare, and modern education, our two countries are proceeding with determination and conviction.

“They are proceeding on the path to building a modern and forward-looking partnership around key components of peace and development.

“Considering that this efforts is taking shape between two of the largest populations and economies on the continent, one can only imagine and hope that our success promises to catalyse broader partnerships across Africa.

“One critical aspect of this partnership is holding wider consultations for the future of Africa at large.

“That is how we shall address the challenges of climate change,’’ he said.

According to the envoy, Egyptians cherish their unique history and take pride in their cultural diversity as well as their contribution to human civilisation just as Nigerians.

“We look to the future with clarity of vision and determination, with humility and pride, sacrifices and accomplishment and the hopes, aspirations that accompanied the establishment of our first republic.

“We are proud of the resilience demonstrated by the Egyptians while treading a difficult journey on the path towards progress.

“In this connection, we are proud of our African roots, and we are re-envisaging, together with our African sisters and brothers, a new path to a brighter future of peace, progress, and prosperity for our continent.”

The Egyptian national day is celebrated yearly on July 20. (NAN)

