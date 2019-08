EXXONMOBIL and Mosaic Materials have entered into agreement to explore the advancement of breakthrough technology that can remove carbon dioxide from emissions sources. Mosaic Materials has progressed research on a unique process that uses porous solids, known as metal-organic frameworks, to separate carbon dioxide from air or flue gas.

The agreement with ExxonMobil will enable further discussion between the two companies to evaluate opportunities for industrial uses of the technology at scale. Vijay Swarup, vice president, research and development for ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company, said new technologies in carbon capture will be critical enablers for the company to meet growing energy demands, while reducing emissions.

“Our agreement with Mosaic expands our carbon capture technology research portfolio, which is evaluating multiple pathways — including evaluation of carbonate fuel cells and direct air capture – to reduce costs and enable large-scale deployment. Adding Mosaic’s approach will allow us to build on their work to evaluate the potential for this technology to have a meaningful impact in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.”

On his part, Thomas McDonald, chief executive officer of Mosaic Materials, said through this agreement with ExxonMobil, the company would look to accelerate the pace of development and demonstrate the business and environmental benefits that the technology can offer. “Our proprietary technology allows us to separate carbon dioxide from nearly any gas mixture using moderate temperature and pressure changes, substantially increasing energy efficiency and decreasing costs,” he said.

Mosaic Materials’ agreement with ExxonMobil is part of Mosaic’s commitment to accelerate the impact of its innovative, low-cost technology, and is Mosaic’s latest direct engagement with companies across a range of industries to demonstrate both the cost reductions and the environmental benefits of employing Mosaic’s solutions.

This engagement builds upon ExxonMobil’s extensive portfolio – in collaboration with start-ups, academia and governments – to develop next-generation energy technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. ExxonMobil supports Cyclotron Road, a fellowship for entrepreneurial scientists that is managed in partnership between Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Activate, an independent non-profit.

ExxonMobil also recently announced a 10-year, up to $100 million agreement to research and develop advanced lower-emissions technologies with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and National Energy Technology Laboratory.

For more than 30 years, ExxonMobil engineers and scientists have researched, developed and applied technologies that could play a role in the widespread deployment of carbon capture and storage. With a working interest in approximately one-fifth of the world’s total carbon capture capacity, ExxonMobil has been able to capture about 7 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide and has cumulatively captured more of it than any other company since 1970.

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 17:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)