THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, has urged Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, to stop extorting electricity consumers in its franchise. Babatunde Irukera, executive director, FCCPC, said electricity has continued to be a contentious issue between providers and consumers in Nigeria.

Speaking at a town hall meeting between consumers, KEDCO and stakeholders in Kano, Irukera said estimated billing should be reasonable. He warned the Disco to stop extorting consumers. “It’s a priority for this commission to address this issue. Key issue remains estimated billing, slow rate of metering, consumer having to purchase assets belonging to the distribution company, among others.

“It’s important that we go from place to place to bring the consumers, distribution company and stakeholders to address the key issues and promote higher level of sensitivity by the distribution companies,” he said.

According to Irukera, KEDCO should listen to the complaints and address the problems.

In his remarks, Abubakar Yusuf, chief customer relation officer, KEDCO, said the distribution company would act promptly on the complaints received from customers. He explained that the estimated bill depends on the availability of power supply.

Yusuf added that if the supply goes up, the bill will go up and if it drops, the bill will reduce. He advised the general public to comply with the regulations of KEDCO by paying their bills regularly and come to the company whenever they have electricity problems.

– Sept. 27, 2019 @ 16:29 GMT |

