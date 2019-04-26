Four electricity distribution companies gets approval to operate as Meter Assets Providers

THE National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has granted four electricity distribution companies permission to operate as Meter Asset Providers, MAPs. The approval is in accordance with section 4(3) of the MAP Regulations- NERC- R-112 of 2018.

The affected Discos are Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company; Yola Electricity Distribution Company; Enugu Electricity Distribution Company; and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company. Section 4(3) of the MAP Regulation 2018 requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and thus eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, according to a statement.

The Port Harcourt Disco has appointed Armese Consulting Limited and Holley Metering Limited; Yola Disco appointed Chris Ejik International Agencies Limited, and Enugu Disco appointed Mojec International Limited.

While Ibadan Disco appointed CWG Plc, Integrated Resources Limited, Mojec International Limited, Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited, New Hampshire Capital Limited, Protogy Global Services Limited and Tinuten Nigeria Limited respectively to provide meters within their respective franchise under MAP.

The commission said it will monitor closely the roll-out plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees.

