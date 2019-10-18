TOP six African artists, Wizkid (Nigeria), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) and Yemi Alade (Nigeria) have been nominated in the African Influencer of the Year category at the E! People’s Choice Awards in California.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘E! People’s Choice Awards is a U.S award show that recognises people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans.

Other top names in the list are Nigerian musicians Davido, Tiwa Savage as well as South African TV personalities Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

NAN also reports that this is the first time E! would be recognising the most iconic and influential people on the African continent via the African Influencer of the Year Award category on a global scale.

The E! People’s Choice Awards said that fans could start voting for their favourite artists online or via Twitter by sending a public tweet or retweet.

The organisers added that the fans should include one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs.

According to the them, hashtag for African Influencer of the Year is #AfricanInfluencer and the nominees’ hashtags are as follows:

Cassper Nyovest – #CassperNyovest

Davido – #Davido

DiamondPlatnumz – #DiamondPlatnumz

BonangMatheba – #BonangMatheba

Minnie Dlamini-Jones – #Minnie

Tiwa Savage – #TiwaSavage

Wizkid – #Wizkid

Yemi Alade – #YemiAlade

The 2019 edition of E! People’s Choice Awards ceremony would be held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Nov. 10.

According to the organisers, voting commenced on Oct.17 and will end on Oct. 19 at 05:59 a.m CAT.

Fans could vote up to 25 times per day, adding that any vote cast throughout the voting window would count twice.(NAN)

