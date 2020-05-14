‘THE Delivery Boy’, an award-winning film by Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuyigbe, has premiered on Netflix.

The thriller, which hit the streaming platform on Thursday, earned 12 nominations at the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘The Delivery Boy’ eventually snagged the ‘Best Achievement in Visual Effects’ award at the 2019 AMAA.

Nodash, the film’s director and producer, says the movie explores the lives of terrorists and suicide bombers before terrorism, hoping to find out the reasons for their actions.

The film follows the story of a runaway teenage suicide bomber (Jammal Ibrahim) and his newfound ally, a young prostitute (Jemima Osunde), who must rely on each other to survive the night.

They search for answers to situations that made them who they are.

They are both running out of time and soon realise they need each other to achieve their goals.

Their journey takes them through the underbelly of the city exposing the hidden backside of the African society and its dangerous culture of silence in the presence of evil.

Nodash is an award-winning Film Director and Director of Photography known for his ability to create artistic pictures and deeply analyse stories especially in acclaimed film and television shows such as ‘Isoken’ and ‘Gidi Up’.

NAN reports that in the teasers for ‘Delivery Boy,’ the audience see a young suicide bomber explaining his dilemma, reminding people that he is just like them.

In another teaser dubbed ‘Nkem’s Prayer’, a young prostitute prepares to go out at night knowing that she might not make it back home. She prays solemnly.

In an interview with NAN, Nodash said, “‘The Delivery Boy’ is my own way of exploring what could make one young guy be a part of this group and decide he will blow himself up.

“And then finding that all of us are guilty at the end of the day.

“It’s not something that is far from us, we all contributed to make it what it is and it has now come back to haunt us.

“What if it’s not what everybody thinks? What if it is a symptom of a sickness we all have as a society and that we are all contributing to it?,” he added.

While the film focuses on exploring the back story of a terrorist, the addition of a prostitute as a second subject added a new twist.

Explaining the idea behind it, Nodash told NAN, “The Delivery Boy’ is not just about terrorism. Terrorism is like the canvass, it’s really about how relationships can create situations that make us go to the extreme.

“It’s really a love story beneath all of that.

“The film is like a mirror. When you put a terrorist and a prostitute in a film, people already have their minds made up.

“Because of that, people have a certain sense of openness to exploring these people’s worlds. Its showing them themselves but because it’s so far from their reality.

“It’s easy for them to just stay in that space and not judge. It’s easy for them to enjoy the movie,” he said.

The film has screened around the world in various festivals including the 25th New York African Film Festival, Lights, Camera, Action Film Festival and Nollywood Week Paris.

‘The Delivery Boy’ also screened at Jagran International Film Festival, Lake International Pan African Film Festival, Real Time International Film Festival and won Best Nigerian Film at the 2018 AFRIFF Globe Awards.

The film was recently picked to represent Nigeria at the prestigious Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia.

NAN

– May 14, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT |

