OLAKUNLE Churchill, the estrange husband of Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood actress, has found love in the bosom of a white woman.
Strangely, the white woman shares the same birthday date with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.
Churchill took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his new found love a happy birthday.
He wrote: “All of your days in this lifetime should be spent with nothing less than ordinary. An extraordinary person like you deserve a birthday much better than the last one combined. Happy birthday my love #quietqueen.”
Churchill was married to Tonto Dikeh in 2015 and divorced her in 2017. The marriage produced a child-Andre Omodayo Churchill.
– June 10, 2019 @ 19:43 GMT |
(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)