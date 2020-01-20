THE most anticipated annual list of young Nigerians, 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians, which is curated by leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media, has been released.

Currently in its fifth year, the annual ranking by Avance Media has helped highlight the works of young Nigerians across the world and has seen notable personalities such Funke Akindele (2016), Victor Moses (2017) and Davido (2018) voted as the Most Influential Young Nigerians in the previous years.

The honourees cut across diverse sectors with these inspiring young change-makers and leaders making great strides as entrepreneurs, musicians, activists, media personalities, social entrepreneurs, public servants and politicians.

According to Prince Akpah, founder and MD of Avance Media, “the list serves as an encouragement to young Nigerians who are accomplished in their industries and continue to build a distinguished brand for themselves and influence over others. This list also urges those honoured to continue striving harder so that their stories can inspire other young people to also contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria and the continent of Africa.

The profiles of all finalists have been published on:www.avancemedia.org/2019MIYN

Public voting has been opened via ng.avancemedia.org for the public to decide who among the 100 honourees served as the most influential young person in 2019. The public voting ends on 3rd February.

Avance Media is also spearheading related annual rankings for Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya.

Below is the list of nominees arranged in their respective categories:

Business

Abubakar Falalu [CEO, Falgates] Adewale Aladejana [CEO, Sapphire Scents] Bella Disu [Vice Chairman, Globacom] George Omoraro [CEO, The Rage Group] Ogechukwu Alexis Obah [CEO, Bodylikemilk] Olawale Ayilara [CEO, Landwey Investment Limited] Oluwatobi Ajayi [CEO, Nord Automobiles] Sandra Uleyi Itu [CEO, Leyi Ush] Seyi Tinubu [CEO, Loatsad Promomedia Ltd] Temie Giwa-Tubosun [CEO, Lifebank]

Entertainment

Burna Boy [Musician] Davido [Musician] Falz [Musician] Mr Eazi [Musician] Rema [Musician] Teni [Musician] Victor AD [Musician] Wizkid [Musician] Yemi Alade [Musician] Zlatan [Musician]

Law & Governance

Abayomi Okubote [Senior Associate, Olaniwun Ajayi LP] Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba [Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly] Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin [Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly] Akinkunmi Akinwunmi [Managing Partner, Paragon Advisors] Egbiri Egbiri [Principal Legal Counsel, African Development Bank Group] Hon Yusuf Adebisi [Rep, Ibadan South West 1 State Constituency] Reginald Aziza [Attorney, Chevron Nigeria Limited] Seun Fakorede [Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Oyo State] Ukinebo Dare [Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency] Uzoma Nwagba [COO, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme]

Leadership & Civil Society

Adetola Onayemi [Assistant Chief Negotiator, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations] Esther Agbarakwe [Communications and Public Mobilization, UN] Funke Adeoye [Cofounder, Hope Behind Bars Africa] Hamzat Lawal [CEO, Connected Development] Ibukun Onitiju [Head of Digital, Nestle Central and West Africa Region] OluTimehin Adegbeye [Writer] Peter Tega Oghenejobo [COO, Mavin Records] Philip Obaji [Founder, 1 GAME: Football without Violence initiative] Richard Akuson [LGBTQ+ rights activist] Samson Itodo [Executive Director, YIAGA]

Lifestyle

Abisola Akintunde [CEO, MakeupbyAshabee] Broda Shaggi [Comedian] Crazeclown [Comedian] DJ Cuppy [DJ] Funny Toheeb [Comedian] Helen Chukwu [CEO, Helen Couture] Sydney Talker [Comedian] Tolani Alli [Photographer] Uche Pedro [Blogger, Bella Naija] Yagazie Eguare [Photographer]

Media

Arit Okpo [TV Host, CNN Africa] Didi Akinyelure [Journalist] Idia Aisien [OAP] Joey Akan [Journalist] Kiki Mordi [Journalist] Oluwamayowa Tijani [Journalist] Sandra Ezekwesili [OAP, Nigeria Info FM] Shola Lawal [Journalist] Stephanie Coker [OAP] VJ Adams [OAP, Soundcity TV]

Personal Development & Academia

Bright Jaja [Founder, iCreate Africa] Edirin Edewor [Founder, Online Publishers and Entrepreneurs Network] Eyitayo Ogunmola [CEO, Utiva] Gideon Olanrewaju [CEO, Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative] Grace Ihejiamaizu [Founder, OpportunityDesk.org] John Obidi [CEO, Headstart Africa] Nike Folagbade [Lead Consultant, Nike Folagbade International] Olaseni Cole [Founder, Young Empowered Programmers] Otosirieze Obi-Young [Writer] Otto Orondaam [Founder, Slum2School Africa]

Science & Technology

Anna Ekeledo [ED, Afrilabs] Chinedu Azodoh [Co-founder, Max.ng] Etop Ikpe [CEO, Cars45] Evans Akanno [CEO, Cregital] Fred Oyetayo [CEO, Fresible] Ire Aderinokun [Cofounder, BuyCoins] Obi Ozor [Founder, Kobo360] Odunayo Eweniyi [Cofounder, PiggyVest] Oluwatobi Oyinlola [IoT Evangelist, Intel] Zang Luka Bot [CEO, Zang Technology]

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

Alli-Bob Cinwon [Founder, Evergreen Initiative] Ayodeji Osowobi [Founder, Stand to End Rape] Bisayo Busari Akinnadeju [Founder, Project One Productions] Isaac Success Omoyele [Founder, Dreams from the Slum] Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky [Founder, Youth Network Against Female Genital

Mutilation]

Ola Brown (Dr.) [Founder, Flying Doctors Nigeria] Olumide Idowu [Co-Founder, International Climate Change Development Initiative] Onyeka Akumah [Founder, Farmcrowdy] Sipasi Olalekan Ayodele [Founder, Protect Ozone] Vivian Sonny – Nsirim [Founder, Young Moms Support Initiative]

Sports

Alex Iwobi [Footballer, Everton FC] Asisat Oshoala [Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení] Desire Oparanozie [Footballer, Guingamp] Efe Ajagba [Boxer] Francisca Ordega [Footballer, Shanghai Shenhua] Isaac Success [Footballer, Watford FC] Kelechi Iheanacho [Footballer, Leceister FC] Leke James [Footballer, Molde FK] Samuel Chukwueze [Footballer, Villarreal CF] Victor Osimhen [Footballer, Lille]

The ranking is spearheaded by Avance Media in partnership with Reset Global People, VIPI State, Jagari Designs, Surge Studios, WatsUp TV and Cliq Africa.

– Jan. 20, 2020 @ 11:20 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)