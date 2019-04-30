NIGERIAN award-winning writer, Nnedi Okorafor is set to open a film production company solely focused on Afrofuturist shows.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the acclaimed Afrofuturist shared the news on her facebook page @Nnedi Okorafor. She wrote, “Africanfuturism productions, inc.”

Afrofuturism is a movement in art, literature and music that exploration the developing intersection of African diaspora culture with technology.

The news drew excitement from her fans who took to the comment section to get more details on the project. One user, George Ryman asked, “Wow, for real? like African futurism movies?”

In her reply, Okorafor confirmed the news but explained that the company will be focused on TV shows as they were less restrictive compared to films.

She said, “one word – for real. TV series are my focus right now. Film is too restrictive.”

NAN reports that Okorafor is currently writing the script for Viola Davis’ ‘Wild Seed’slonfside ‘Rafiki’ director, Wanuri Kahiu.

She was commissioned by Marvel in 2018 to write a standalone comic for Black Panther’s ‘Shuri’ played by British actress, Letitia Wright.

Her first adult novel, ”Who Fears Death”, won the 2011 World Fantasy Award for Best Novel.

It was a 2011 Tiptree Honor Book and was nominated for the 2010 Nebula Award.

She also won the Wole Soyinka Prize for Literature in Africa

In July 2017, Okorafor announced via Twitter that ”Who Fears Death” was picked by HBO to become a TV series.

Novelist and ‘Game of Thrones’ producer, George R.R. Martin, is on the project as an executive producer. (NAN)

– Apr. 30, 2019 @ 12:15 GMT |

