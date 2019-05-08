Rick Ross Calls Yemi Alade “Motivation”

BUMBU Rum Co’s popular interview series “The Bumbu Room” is set to feature Afropop Queen Yemi Alade. The Nigerian songstress recently posted a teaser for the forthcoming full interview to her instagram, where she breaks down her instant connection with the American rapper and MMG mogul, Rick Ross, while on set of their steamy new music video, “Oh My Gosh (Remix)”.

In the video snippet, she recalled “It was beyond what I expected. He had such a humble spirit, and he was very encouraging, he made me feel very comfortable. And to have someone as magnificent as he is, describe me in one word, and the word he chose was motivation! I hope it reflects in the video.”

Alade also praised the incredible network of artists that collaborate with Belaire and Bumbu and how becoming part of that family has opened opportunities, “I’ve always thought myself to be a friend of Rick Ross. Right from when I was way younger. Why? Because I’ve always liked his artistry. And when you like an artist’s persona and music you start to follow them like they were your neighbours. And getting to this point, moving from being friends to family, all because of Belaire! Shooting the “Oh My Gosh” video just crowned all our efforts.”

“Oh My Gosh” the remix broke records last week, where it became the first music video of any female Afrobeats artist to reach 1 million views in a day. The popular video, which features Bumbu and Belaire throughout, is sure to be on summer pool party playlists all around the world with its up-beat sound and rhythmic African drums.

