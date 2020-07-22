SEUN Dania, Nollywood movie producer, says his movie, ‘Nimbe’, which addresses the dangers of drug abuse and a teenager’s struggle to make the right choice, will be at Netflix before the end of the month.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 22, Dania explained that the movie would reach a wider audience on the international streaming platform.

“We decided to make the movie available on Netflix so that the negative implications of drug abuse can be passed to the older and the younger generations. The message of the movie is the bad implications of drug abuse on youths and how parents impact on their children.”

According to Dania, there are always difficulties encountered by producers in getting support and funding for their movies. He appealed to the government, public and private organisations to key into the industry to ensure its growth.

He also advised parents to checkmate the activities of their children and always be attentive to them so that they could assist them. He urged stakeholders in the industry to address the menace of drug abuse and other societal vices through movies. He said the industry could be used to address the challenge.

Dania said the incidence of drug abuse among the youth in the country was worrisome. “The prominent figures in the Nollywood industry must always ensure that their platforms are used to address the ills of the society, especially, the rampant use of illicit drugs among the youth.

“Storyline in movies must always pass the right message to the audience because they have a massive impact on them directly or indirectly. Drug abuse and other societal ills among the youth must be addressed by actors by emphasising on the deadly impact of drugs in their various roles in movies.

“Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that the menace of drug abuse is completely eradicated from the society and prominent figures must be role models to youths,” he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 22, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)