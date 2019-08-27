AMERICAN based rapper Stefflon Don has put to rest the rumours of her split from her partner, Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, A.K.A Burna Boy.

Since the singer, Burna Boy revealed that he and Stefflon Don had officially become a pair, about few months ago, their relationship has become the talk of many including fans and critics.

The London based rapper took to her Instagram page @Stefflondon, where she shared a post debunking the news of a breakup.

Stefflon revealed that the videos in circulation of Burna Boy and Princess Shyngle were from the past. She prayed for people to give it rest as there was no trouble in paradise.

“Old videos. Please let it rest, we are good over here. Thanks,” she wrote. She went on to share a photo of Burna Boy and herself during a video call.

With this latest information, the rumour of a breakup between these two lovebirds could be laid to rest. (NAN)

– Aug. 27, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

