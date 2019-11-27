NO fewer than 75 rural women in Okpanku, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State on Wednesday received gas cylinders as part of a campaign to check climate change.

The Head, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Techno Oil, Mr Eugene Osimiri disclosed this in Okpanku, Enugu State in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the distribution of the items.

Osimiri said that the move was part of efforts aimed at switching from the use of firewood to LPG in cooking.

He said the gesture was in partnership with the Centre for Climate Change and Development, Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi and Africare Nigeria with support from DFID.

He said that Techno Oil was endorsed to participate in the distribution of the items and its value chain due to its track record in the LPG industry and cook safe initiative in Nigeria.

Osimiri said that the company would offer the technical support needed in the manufacture and distribution of the gas cylinders and provision of the LPG as long as the project would last.

“The project has a six months life span and we shall set up a Techno Gas Swap and Go Centre in this community.

“The beneficiaries of the project will be swapping their empty cylinders with filled ones,” he said.

“After the six months duration of the project, the beneficiaries will be integrated in the Techno Gas Swap and Go Cylinder Recirculation Model,” he said.

Osimiri said that cooking with LPG was a better way of ensuring longer life span.

Responding on behalf of the women, their leader, Mrs Patricia Okereke said that they were delighted to participate in the project.

Okereke appealed to the beneficiaries to be circumspect in the usage of the gas cylinders to avoid fire disaster. NAN reports that the 3kg cylinders were filled with LPG. (NAN)

– Nov. 27, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

