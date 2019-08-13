THE Borno State Government has distributed relief materials, including food items and beddings, to scores of people displaced by flooding over the weekend.

Over a thousand residents of Ngamdu, a serene community along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, some 100 kms to the state capital, were pushed out of their homes as flood surged into houses and shops following heavy rain Sunday night in the middle of the Eid el-Kabir festivities.

Executive Chairman, State Emergency Management (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, while on a visit to the town on Tuesday to assess the extent of destruction, said that over 100 houses and shops were destroyed by the flood.

She said the state governor directed the agency to embark on emergency response in the town, disclosing that she came to deliver a truck load of food items, condiments, beddings and clothings.

“The governor asked us to come to this town (Ngamdu) with foods, clothings and beddings for the people displaced in the flood. We are here on rapid assessment of the situation,” Kolo told Daily Sun at the scene of the incident. – The Sun

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)