AKWA Ibom State Government has alerted its citizens, particularly residents living along low-level coastal areas to relocate to upland to avoid an impending flood.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Moses Ekpo, gave the directive in a statement by Mr. Ekikere Umoh, his Press Secretary, on Wednesday in Uyo.

Ekpo said that the alert was due to recent forecasts by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that many states including Akwa Ibom, would witness severe rainfall between now and September.

Ekpo, whose office oversees disaster and emergency management in the state, said the call became imperative to avert another disaster besides the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the residents to be proactive by protecting their environment through regular de-silting of gutters and disposing of wastes at the appropriate sites.

The deputy governor said the Disaster and Emergency Management Unit of his office had commenced the assessment of flood disaster-prone areas as well as the documentation of victims of recent flooding in the state.

He advised all residents to report any adverse environmental incident to his office or the nearest local government authority for prompt action. (NAN)

Jul. 29, 2020

