FOLLOWING the expiration of the 7-day abatement notices served on the owners of illegal shanties and traders along the Lagos – Badagry Express Road, the Lagos State Government on Tuesday commenced the cleanup exercise along the road.

The Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Olufemi Salaam, who led the cleanup team in the company of the Chairman, Lagos Task Force CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, and others, explained that the exercise was in line with the Executive Order of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on zero tolerance for traffic gridlocks and indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Salaam also said that the inter-ministerial committee drawn from ministries and agencies in Lagos State decided to commence the implementation of the Executive Order from the Badagry Express Road due to the prevalence of illegal structures on the right of way, roadside trading, oil bunkering and other criminal activities on the corridor.

While noting that the exercise also became imperative as part of preparations for the commencement of road works that will commence soon and the planned introduction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along the corridor, he said the holistic exercise involved all the relevant stakeholders, including the Lagos Taskforce, LAWMA, LASPARK and LAGESC amongst others.

Salaam urged the residents to desist from illegal activities on the right of way as well as stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the road, stressing that they should always make use of large garbage bins and containers stationed along the corridor.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Government had earlier served abatement notices on the owners/occupiers of the illegal structures along the corridor seven days ago, after which a press briefing was also held to inform all those concerned and residents in the area.

BE

JULY 24, 2019 09:24 GMT

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)