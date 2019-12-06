LAGOS State Government on Thursday said it was extending its enforcement to areas around MCwen Bridge, down to Muson Centre on Lagos Island.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said in a statement on Thursday that the extension became necessary following the successful evacuation of street traders, shanties, illegally parked vehicles and miscreants on outer Marina.

Bello said the enforcement would extend to the Flag Staff House, Police AIG Zone 2 office road, Onikan to the Race Course Roundabout and stretching to the old State House Marina.

He declared a zero tolerance for street trading, food vendors on roadsides and indiscriminate parking inhibiting the free flow of traffic.

The commissioner also gave operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) marching orders to continually ensure that no street trader was found in the areas.

He said that they should also maintain motorised patrols to clear any spill over of traders and goods.

The commissioner urged owners of all vehicles abandoned or parked indiscriminately on the roadsides to remove them immediately or risk being towed away.

He directed the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to deploy more street sweepers to all the listed areas to ensure continuous hygiene in the the areas.

Bello added that Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency (LASPARK) on its part, should on a daily basis clear all vegetal nuisances noticed in the listed areas and roads.

He said that LASPARK should also ensure that some of the areas that had lawns converted into clothes hanging lines are cleaned up immediately.

Bello said the task of cleaning up Lagos and restoring the greenery had begun and that there would be no looking back.

He said that after the completion of the clean-up of Marina and its surrounding areas, the next port of call would be Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

NAN

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 08:19 GMT |

