As rainfall becomes intense, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), has warned boat operators and passengers against travelling on the waterways during rainfall.

The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Emmanuel said that such voyage could be dangerous if embarked upon.

“Especially when the rains are falling, we will advise boat operators and passengers not to move on the waterways.

“Boat operators should abide by all safety measures and avoid over speeding,” the LASWA boss said.

He said people must always insist on life jackets to protect themselves on water in case of any unavoidable eventuality.

The LASWA boss also cautioned against night travel on the state waterways for whatever reason.

He said that the authority would not relent in its efforts to ensure strict adherence to safety rules and regulations.

Emmanuel said that the state government would not tolerate avoidable accidents on its waterways. (NAN)

– Oct 20, 2019 @ 15:05 GMT |

