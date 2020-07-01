THE Rotary Club of Ekpan, District 9141, in Delta on Wednesday begun its 2020/2021 rotary year with planting of 130 trees.

Mr Akpodiogaga Emeyese, President of the club for the 2020/2021 rotary in his remarks said that the exercise was an off shoot of the newly added area of focus of Rotary International.

Emeyese said the area of focus “Supporting the Environment” formalises rotary long-standing community-based efforts to support the environment.

He said the exercise, apart from creating more ways to impact and expands its reach, would help in beautifying and sustaining the environment.

He added that the trees, to be planted 30 metres apart, would also provide shape and beautify of the landscape.

“Aside these obvious benefits, tress also have social, communal and environmental benefits.

“Our focus in rotary is the environmental benefits which includes but not limited to improving air quality by filtering harmful dust and pollutants,” Emeyese said.

He also said that other benefits include the trees serving as windbreak, providing food and homes for many birds as well as providing oxygen for man.

Meanwhile, Chief Ransome Onoyake, Chairman Uvwie Local Government Council, in his remarks commended the Rotary for the exercise.

Onoyake, who was the special guest and represented by his Vice, Chief Napoleon Iffie, said that the impact of trees to the society was enormous as it serves as erosion control and beautification.

He noted that the activities of Rotary in the locality were not only godly but fair as it impacts positively on the society.

“Like now it is the duty of the government to plant trees, but rotary club has come out to do it, saving the government not just the burden but the financial implication as tree planting is expensive,” he said.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)