KANO State Government says it will promote its policy on environment and pollution control as well as forestry and enforce compliance amongst the people.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, made this known in Kano at a news conference to mark the 2020 World Environment Day.

Getso expressed the need to pay attention to biodiversity, conservation and restoration of degraded lands.

He also said that it was important to address issues of climate change, fight against dessertification and desert encroachment in the state.

“It is also vital to embark on more methods of pollution control, environmental sanitation, erosion and also prevent flooding, ” he said.

The Commissioner further revealed the state government’s efforts at biodiversity conservation, saying that it had embarked on water conservation and provision of minor irrigation facilities in some local government areas of the state.

“We also call for collective efforts to conserve the ecosystem because land degradation is responsible for the decline in ecosystem service, food insecurity and reduction in the resilience of natural climate variability,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations has set aside June 5 of every year to celebrate the World Environment Day globally.

The theme of the 2020 the World Environment Day is: “Celebrate Biodiversity/Time for Nature”, with a focus on its role in providing essential infrastructure that supports life on earth and human development.

