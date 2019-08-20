GOV. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has visited flood-ravaged communities in Nafada and Dukku Local Government Areas as a result of over flow of River Gongola, following heavy downpour on Friday.

Yahaya, while speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Nafada in Nafada Local Government area of the state, assured the people of the affected communities of his administration’s commitment to their wellbeing.

He added that the state government would offer assistance to minimise the suffering of the affected persons and also ensure that the attention of relevant agencies was drawn to the roads washed away by the flood.

“We are aware of the damage on these communities as we have earlier directed concerned agencies to do an assessment of the effect of the flood on the communities and farmlands, for necessary actions.

“We are concerned and we will also make provisions to assist the farmers. We are not paying them everything but at least, we will give them support for them to pick up again,” he said.

The governor, however urged the people to desist from clogging the drains and also learn to adhere to building codes, adding that it was wrong to build on drainage channels.

He also advised them to cultivate the habit of planting trees to mitigate other environmental challenges which the communities were facing.

Yahaya, who visited the victims of the flooding, made personal donation of N1 million each to support those from Nafada and Dukku Local Government Areas.

Earlier, Alh. Muhammadu Hamza, Emir of Nafada, thanked the governor for personally coming to do an on-the-spot assessment and to sympathise with the people of the communities.

Hamza lamented that several farmlands were washed away by the flood, adding that this was a threat to food security, in view of the agricultural potentials of the affected communities.

He appealed to the state government to do all within its powers to address the issues by coming to the aid of the farmers, adding that most of them lost their farms and households.

The traditional ruler also appealed to well-meaning individuals to donate towards alleviating the sufferings of the people whom the disaster had wreaked havoc in their communities.

Also speaking, Alh. Haruna Rashid II, Emir of Dukku, appreciated Gov. Yahaya for coming to see things for himself.

He added that such visit would go a long way in assuring the people of government’s commitment to addressing their plights. (NAN)

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 9:15 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)