EPL players to no longer “take a knee” ahead of every match

ENGLISH Premier League (EPL) players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.

The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity with the “Black Lives Matter” campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign.

This is in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.

Premier League captains agreed to perform the act ahead of this weekend’s opening round of games.

This will be also on dedicated “No Room for Racism” matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

The Premier League captains, who met last week, said in a joint statement: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism.

“In so doing, we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.

“We remain resolutely committed to eradicating racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Up to 238,000 pounds (291,000 dollars ) will also be donated to designated youth clubs on behalf of the captains.

This is following from the money raised from the “No Room For Racism” sleeve badges sold on club shirts last season, with the Premier League matching the figure.

Bristol City and Swansea both announced on the eve of the EFL season that they would no longer take the knee as they felt the act had been diluted.

The EFL continues to support any player who takes the knee before the game, but also back those who have chosen not to and will fight discrimination in other ways.(dpa/NAN)

C.E