A former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) Prof Lateef Akanni Hussein is dead.

Hussein, a Professor of Physics, was the 6th Substantive VC of the institution between 2005 and 2011.

He was 75.

The school announced his demise on its Twitter page @LASUOfficial on Monday.

Prof. Hussain worked as a lecturer in the Department of Physics, University of Ibadan.

He was once the Chairman, University of Ibadan Muslim Community.

-The Nation

KN