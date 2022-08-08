By Anthony Isibor.

IT was an atmosphere of celebration and beauty at the Shell Hall of the Muson Centre in Lagos on Sunday, where the long list of 11 contenders for the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Literature, NPL, were hosted to a book party.

The event, which was graced by families, friends and well-wishers of the writers, book readers as well as lovers of literature, was set in an ambiance of love, with soft classic traditional and foreign music from the life band, Africana permeating through the hall to give the audience a feeling of relaxation.

At the entrance of the hall was also a dance group, welcoming guests with a display of their finesse in Nigerian traditional dances.

Dancers at the entrance of the hall on sunday

The writers, who have been shortlisted in the long list of 11 from among the list of over 200 entries received by the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas, NLNG, sponsors of the NPL, will be contending for the grand prize of $100,000.

Among the books selected are:

Coming Undone as Stiches Tighten by Iquo Diana Abasi.

Dispossessed, by James Eze.

Augusta’s Poodle by Ogaga Ifowodo.

Ife Testament by Segun Adekoya.

Memory and the Call of Water by Su’eddie Vershima Agema.

Nomad by Romeo Oriogun.

The Lilt of the Rebel by Obari Gomba.

The Love Canticles by Chijioke Amu Nnadi.

Wanderer Cantos by Remi Raji.

Yawns and Belches by Joe Ushie and

Your Crib, My Qubla by Saddiq Dzukogi.

It was also an interactive session as the book party was a special iteration of the Committee for Relevant Art, CORA intended to create a platform through which the public gets to engage with the works considered to be the best from among the entries.

The writers along side some members of NLNG

The writers present soon began to thrill the audience as they read several poems cutting across the issues of love, politics, culture, life, society, as well as poetic songs from their books.

Most of the authors, who also talked about their drive, and the inspiration behind their poems, agreed that writing helps them to express themselves better.

Dancers thrilling the audience with traditional dance moves

On her own part, the author of Coming Undone as Stiches Tighten, Iquo Diana Abasi, who happens to be the only female among the 11, noted that writing gives her freedom; a way of escape from the madness in the society.

While giving his address, Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations, NLNG congratulated the authors, who he said, have distinguished themselves in the keenly contested race for the most prestigious prize for literature in Africa.

He equally said that art, which also includes writers, makes the world more beautiful and urged them to stay focused until the short list of three will be announced later in October.

As the party ended in excitement, and exchange of pleasantries, it is pertinent to note that the Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by the NLNG limited, has been described as one of the 10 most affluent, and most prestigious literary prizes globally

The end of the party also came with the apprehension and an exciting anticipation for who makes the short list of 3 in October.

A.I