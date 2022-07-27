FUNERAL rites for Regina Chinwe Bel-Molokwu, departed wife of a former Registrar of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) commence on Thursday, 28 July with a Service of Songs at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos at 6 pm.

Onitsha’s Molokwu and Umunna families said their daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, Onyeomadiuko Mrs Regina Chniwe Bel-Molokwu died on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, at age 67.

The late Mrs Bel-Molokwu was a graduate tutor, catering expert, and artist who majored in sculpture.

Family and friends will gather for Prayers for the Deceased on Wednesday, 3 August, at her residence, 2 Yinka Ogunfile Street< Shoroga Estate, Igbo Oluwo, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

In a statement for the families, Mr Lloyd Bel-Molokwu said that the requiem mass would hold on Friday, 19 August 2022, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, Anambra State, followed by interment at her residence at 28 Nkisi Aroli Street, off Awka Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.

Survivors of the late Mrs Bel-Molokwu include her husband Zelugo, Dr Joe Bel-Molokwu, a former Registrar & Chief Executive of APCON, as well as editor-in-chief and chief executive of many newspaper houses. Dr Joe Bel-Molokwu was the pioneer managing director of the Anambra Newspaper and Printing Co Ltd.

Mrs Chinwe Bel-Molokwu left behind three children: Mr Lloyd Bel-Molokwu, Barr Mrs Obiamaka Bella Obiako and Omasi-Olisa Bel-Molokwu. Four grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, in-laws and several other relatives survive her.