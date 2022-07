THE Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has named a 46-member committee to coordinate activities marking the end his tenure as well as inauguration ceremonies for the incoming administration of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, billed to take off on October 16, 2022.

The committee is to be led by Ekiti State First Lady, Bisi Fayemi as Chairperson, while wife of the Governor-elect, Olayemi Oyebanji is Co-Chairperson. Seun Odewale, Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement, will serve as Secretary to the committee.

The Committee, among other tasks, will liaise with relevant organs of government, groups and individuals in organising programmes commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Kayode Fayemi’s second term administration (JKF-2), as well as activities ushering in the incoming administration.

The committee’s assignment commences immediately.

JKF-2 4th Anniversary and BAO inauguration Committee Members Theme: Finishing well and keeping Ekiti working together with you.

S/N Name Role

1. H.E., Erelu Bisi FAYEMI Chairperson

2. H.E., Dr. Yemi OYEBANJI Co-Chairperson

3. Rt. Hon. Funminiyi AFUYE Member

4. Rt. Hon. Hakeem JAMIU Member

5. Senator Opeyemi BAMIDELE Member

6. Hon. Ibrahim K. OLANREWAJU Member

7. Hon. Yemisi AYOKUNLE Member

8. Mr. Olawale FAPOHUNDA, SAN Member

9. Mr. Akintunde OYEBODE Member

10. Hon. Akinbowale AYODELE-OMOLE Member

11. Alhaji Ayodele Sheidu JINADU Member

12. Chief Folorunso Bamidele OLABODE Member

13. Mrs. Funke FALODUN Member

14. Hon. Gbenga AGBEYO Member

Evang. Foluso DARAMOLA, JP Member

16. Mr. Tolulope IBITOLA Member

17. Mr. Dele AGBEDE Member

18. Mr. Oladapo Vincent KOLAWOLE Member

19. Mr. Deji Sunday AJAYI Member

20. Mr. Kayode FALOWO Member

21. Engr. Funso ADEBIYI Member

22. Rt. Hon. Karounwi OLADAPO Member

23. Mr. Paul OMOTOSO Member

24. Hon. Cyril FASUYI Member

25. Hon. Sunday Rufus ADUNMO Member

26. Chief Remi OGUNTUASE Member

27. Mr. Femi AWE Member

28. Chief Tade Zacchaeus ALUKO Member

29. Mr. Yinka OYEBODE Member

30. Mr. Adekunle Tolupe DADA Member

31. Chief Oluremi AJAYI Member

32. Dr. Opeyemi OGUNSAKIN Member

33. Chief Tosin AJISAFE-ALUKO Member

34. Mrs. Mary OSO-OMOTOSHO Member

35. Mr. Afolabi ATIBA Member

36. Mr. Moses ADEMILOYE Member

37. Chief Kemisola OLALEYE Member

38. Mr. Tunde ALOKAN Member

39. Hon. Kemi BALOGUN Member

40. Prof. Rasaki OJO-BAKARE Member

41. Mr. Akintunde ROTIMI Member

42. Mrs. Bola SOLANKE Member

43. Mrs. Caroline EGUNLUSI Member

44. Dr. Funke FAJOBI Member

45. Mrs. Funlola ADEYEMO Member

46. Mr. Egghead ODEWALE Secretary

A.I