FCT minister tasks residents on security guidelines for Eid-el-Kabir

THE FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged Abuja residents to be security conscious and adhere to guidelines issued by the security authorities regarding the Sallah celebrations.

Bello made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message to the residents of FCT on Saturday in Abuja.

The minister enjoined residents to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity.

Bello also urged residents to reinforce the values of peaceful coexistence that had been the hallmark of FCT citizens.

The minister reminded residents that FCT was founded on the noble principles of unity, peace and built on a foundation of national strength and perseverance.

Bello, therefore, emphasised the need for the residents to stand firm on those premises and resist all attempts to truncate the march to attaining their desired goals.

” The lessons of Eid-el-Kabir are sacrifice and piety. All these we, as FCT residents, have exhibited in great measure. As we therefore celebrate, I salute your steadfastness.

” As we enjoy the festivities, I urge you all to be alive to your collective security responsibilities and implore you to be security conscious and follow all guidelines issued by the security authorities regarding the Sallah celebrations.”

He also reminded residents that COVID-19 had not been eradicated, adding that the virus still posed dangers to health.

He enjoined all to follow the extant guidelines on controlling the spread of the disease.

He also enjoined the residents to live by the tenets of peace and good neighbourliness, hard work and honesty.

” Use the occasion of the festivities to pray for our President, Muhammad Buhari and other leaders for security, prosperity and development as well as for peaceful and successful elections in 202.” (NAN)

