ZUBAIRU Dalhatu Malamal from Kano state is demanding a refund of the money he spent on Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya, his ex-girlfriend of many years after a breach of trust in their relationship.

Yahaya jilted his boyfriend and recently married Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.), comptroller general of Nigerian Customs Service.

Malamal said that his former girlfriend will pay him sum of N9, 081,207.45, which she used or collected as loans, investments and trips ticket when they were together.

A letter dated May 22, 2020, from Buba Partners Barristers, Solicitors and Notary Public (Kwachi Chambers) Kano, lawyers to Malamai, and addressed to Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya notified her of the claims.

The letter noted that Yahaya instigated an unnecessary fight with their client, thereby insulting him and calling him all kinds of names. She also urged him to calculate all she had collected from him both as loans, investments and trips ticket so she can pay him as she was no longer interested in the relationship.

Part of the letter reads: “Our brief as disclosed to us is that for over three years you have been in a relationship with our client where he has invested so much in your life, future and business when you consistently promised to marry him, even though you knew deep down in your heart, you were deceiving our client but you allowed him for all these years to continuously spend money and resources on you while he was in the belief that he was doing that to his future wife.

“Be that as it may, we have our client’s brief that you have decided to pick another man for yourself as husband and while our client congratulates you in your new home, we have our client instructions to also disclose his displeasure over your reaction a few days before your new marriage.

“We have our client’s instruction to demand from you the following:

“The sum of N2, 778,207.48 million naira, only same been the sum for travels tickets for KSA on March 20 to April 5, 2018, UAE on Feb 17 to Feb 27, 2019. PRC April 2019, UAE on June 13 to June 19, 2019, UAE on July 5 to July 10, 2019, UAE from September 31 to October 13, 2019, UK from January 18 to January 23, 2020. UAE on

January 24 to 25, 2020.

“Others includes; 1.5 million naira loan for your investment, 200, 000.00 naira only paid for you on behalf of Dan Tsanyawa, 450,000.00 naira only for clothing business at US. 280,000.00 naira only for shop rent at Haneefa Plaza at Court Road, 350,000.00 naira only you borrowed to give your father, 350,000.00 naira only House rent refund, 300, 000.00 naira only you collected as loan which you paid for your vials, 360, 000.00 naira only for your China trip, 500, 000.00 naira only you collected for your Car Purchase, 250, 000.00 naira only for All chinchin investment, 1, 763,000.00 naira only for LEFE clothes and Six Abayas which you took out of the 12 Abayas that were sawed.

“Other items demanded from you to immediately return includes; Company Id Cards in the name of Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya, Fatima Abdullahi Muhammed and Adnan Abdullahi Yahaya, company HP Laptop given to you by the company, company HP Laptop given to Adnan Abdullahi Yahaya, company Uniform gave to you, a pair of shoe, one set of luggage (five pieces) one piece of Samsonite Luggage and a car plate number bearing Bichi Local Government.”

The letter stated that “in view of the above, they are instructed to demand from her the immediate payment 9, 081,207.45 million naira.

“Only failure to heed to same shall leave us with no other option than to proceed with legal action to recover the said sum,” it stated.

