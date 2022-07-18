FG to implement advance passenger information system to enhance border integrity

THE Federal Government says it will implement Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (API/PNR) System to enhance border integrity and improved border control capabilities.

Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), made the assertion on Monday during his opening remarks at the United Nation Consultation Workshop on API/PNR in Abuja.

According to him, the importance of the workshop being organised within the UN Countering Terrorist Travel Programme cannot be over emphasised as the implementation will assist Nigeria to detect and counter terrorists.

Nuhu said, “It will help to detect criminals using travel information in API/PNR in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions UNSCR 2178 (2014), UNSCR 2396 (2017), UNSCR 2482 (2019) and International Civil Aviation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

“As you are all aware, Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (API/PNR) System are important tools in enhancing border integrity and improved border control capabilities.

“Organising this workshop at this time when the issues of terrorism and facilitation is topical in the industry is quite commendable as it will deliberate and come up with practical outcome that will complement ongoing efforts by government. “

The NCAA boss said it was a great pleasure for Nigeria to host the important consultative workshop and to have delegation from the Office of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism in Nigeria.

He appealed to delegates from government agencies and international organisations at the workshop to support the Nigerian government in achieving the implementation of the API/PNR in Nigeria.

According to him, this should be within the framework of United Nations Countering Terrorist Travel Programme (CTTP).

“Organising this workshop at this time when the issues of terrorism and facilitation is topical in the industry is quite commendable as it would deliberate and come up with practical outcome that will complement ongoing efforts by government.

“I wish to thank and wish all delegates, ministries, agencies and departments and the various airlines a pleasant stay in Abuja as well as a fruitful deliberations.

“My appreciation also goes to the organising committee for all their efforts in making the consultative workshop a success.

“I welcome you all to this important workshop and encourage your full participation in the deliberations,“ he said. (NAN)

KN