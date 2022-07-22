Fire Service records 6 deaths from 24 outbreaks in June

THE Kaduna State Fire Service said that it recorded six deaths from 24 fire outbreaks across the state in June.

Its director, Mr Paul Aboi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

According to him, 37 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incidents while two persons were rescued.

“Properties worth N530 million were saved from destruction but others worth N251 million were destroyed within the period,’’ he said.

Aboi said that the fire outbreaks occurred in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

He said that the service was doing its best to reduce the incidences of fire outbreak by educating the residents on proper safety measures.

He , however, noted that the figure recorded in June showed a reduction in the incidents from 34 recorded in May due to the massive sensitisation of the residents of the state.

The agency’s head also appealed for more support in terms of having more fire stations in various local government areas in the state where they are not available. (NAN)

C.E