THE Lagos State Government has said that despite the end of the Eid celebrations, the sales of its popular brand, Lake Rice, will continue at all designated centres across the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Olayiwole Onasanya, affirmed that the products are available at various centres across the state, including the Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba; Lagos State Agriculture Inputs Supply Authority, LAISA, Ojo and the Blue Roof at LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary added that the product is also available at the Lake Rice Sales Center at Temu Farm Service Center, Epe; Odogunyan Farm Service Center, Ikorodu; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; Ministry of Agriculture Area Office, Ajah and the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Center, Rowe Park at Yaba.

He restated that the price of a 50Kg bag of the Lake Rice will still be sold for N14,000; 25kg bag for N7,000 while the 10kg bag will go for N3, 000, warning that Lake Rice should not be sold above the approved prices.

Onasanya reiterated the State Government’s commitment towards boosting food security in the state just as he assured of the continuous availability of the product across the state irrespective of the season.

He affirmed that Lake Rice is fresher and more nutritious compared to other brands of rice in the open market.

Aug. 15, 2019

