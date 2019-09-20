Albania’s Defense Minister, Olta Xhacka said on Friday that the country’s Armed Forces Academy (AFA) had been accredited as a higher education institution.

Xhacka made this known at a ceremony to inaugurate the new academic year 2019 to 2020.

The new status would enable not only the opening of the first bachelor’s programmes, but also the full accreditation of the academy and its academic programmes.

“Thanks to this transformation in the Armed Forces. A genuine system of meritocracy and a level of professionalism is being installed,“ Xhacka said.

According to the Defense Ministry, a total of 182 military personnel are expected to attend the academy in the 2019 to 2020 academic year. (NAN)

-Sep 20, 2019 @18:19 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)