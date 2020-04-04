The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising Americans to wear “non-medical cloth face coverings” as an added public heath measure, President Donald Trump said.

Trump emphasised that the guidelines are not an order but a recommendation.

“This is voluntary, I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” he added.

The CDC is recommending that Americans wear “a basic cloth or fabric mask that can either be purchased online or simply made at home.” (dpa/NAN)

– Apr. 4, 2020 @ 9:29 GMT |

