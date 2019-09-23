Apple on Monday said it would manufacture the latest version of its Mac Pro desktop computer in Austin, Texas after receiving a tariff exemption for “certain necessary components’’ imported from China.

Apple has assembled the Mac Pro at the same facility in the southern U.S. state Texas since 2013, but tariffs on parts imported from China sparked concern that the company would move production to China.

In July, President Donald Trump called on Apple to make its Mac Pro parts in the U.S., not China, and said “Apple will not be given tariff waiver or relief’’.

The president later signalled openness to Apple’s request after meeting with Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

“The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin,’’ Cook said in a statement.

“We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity.’’

Apple said the value of American-made components in the Mac Pro is 2.5 times greater than the previous version.

The U.S. and China are set to hold a fresh round of trade talks in October.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that a planned tariff hike affecting $250 billion worth of Chinese imports would be delayed “as a gesture of goodwill’’ ahead of the trade negotiations. (NAN)

