CAMBODIAN soldiers have rescued a kidnapped Chinese national after swooping on an alleged extortion gang in the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

According to a report on Tuesday by the Khmer Press, the operation overseen by the local court and involving 30 military personnel, netted seven suspects, who were also Chinese nationals.

On Monday, authorities launched the raid in Sihanoukville. The alleged offenders were between the ages of 21 and 37 and included one woman.

Police freed the victim and also confiscated drugs, handcuffs and a weapon. A court date has not yet been set.

Once a sleepy seaside city, Sihanoukville experienced rapid growth in recent years on the back of an influx of Chinese immigration.

The boom, however, slowed dramatically late 2019 after the government banned online gambling, a sector linked to an increase in crime in the town. (dpa/NAN)

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 10:59 GMT |

