THE death toll in an explosion of a tanker truck in Eastern China on Monday rose to 20 as rescue efforts drew to a close, local authorities said.

The tanker, which was carrying liquefied petroleum gas from Ningbo to Wenzhou, exploded on Saturday at a highway exit in Taizhou, Zhejiang province.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing.

According to Hong Kong newspaper Oriental Daily, another 200 people were injured in the accident, 24 of whom are still in critical condition. (dpa/NAN)

– Jun. 15, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

