THE coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on the New York Police Department (NYPD), according to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Dermot Shea.

Shea told newsmen that the virus had claimed the lives of three officers and infected 868 others, including 88 civilian staff members who have been quarantined.

He disclosed that 4,342 uniformed officers, representing 13 percent of the force, had called out sick as of Sunday.

He stated that the number of infected officers was projected to rise to 900 by the end of Monday.

New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States where the disease has infected no fewer than 141,000 persons and killed 2,300 others.

According to data compiled by the New York Times, the state had no fewer than 59,568 cases and 965 deaths as of Monday morning.

The three NYPD members killed by the virus include a 23-year veteran identified as Detective Cedric Dixon, who died on Saturday morning.

A police plaza custodian and an administrative aide died within a 24-hour period, according to local media.

Shea said although the number of officers falling sick continued to grow, some of those infected had light effects and were “nearly ready to return to work”.

Meanwhile, officers continue to visit restaurants, bars, supermarkets, salons, and public spaces to remind individuals of the ban on congregating in public spaces, according to AM New York.

The newspaper quoted unidentified police officials as saying officers had visited 2,620 supermarkets of which 1,284 were closed for business.

Police also checked on 7,200 bars and restaurants of which 4,814 were closed for business. Officers also visited 1,264 public places of which 761 were closed, it reported.

Other places visited were 3,140 personal care facilities, including nail and hair salons of which 3,136 were closed. (NAN)

Mar. 30, 2020

