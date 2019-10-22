THE European Union (EU) on Tuesday expressed concern over fraud allegations in Bolivia’s presidential elections, after voters unleashed violent protests in nine cities.

Opposition candidate Carlos Mesa accused President, Evo Morales’ government of a fraud attempt after electoral authority on Sunday stopped publishing quick vote count results that pointed to a run-off between the two on Dec. 15.

“The unexpected interruption of the electronic vote counting after the first round of the general elections in Bolivia has sparked serious concerns that need to be fully and swiftly addressed.

“ EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said in a statement.

“The Bolivian authorities are expected to ensure maximum transparency of the counting and tabulation procedures and their outcomes.

“The statement added, calling for an investigation into `recent incidents’ and on all parties to refrain from violence.’’

The Andean country’s first indigenous president, and its longest-serving leader, is seeking a controversial fourth term in office.

The 59-year-old leftist has earlier won three elections in the first round.

But he then faced criticism over his alleged authoritarianism and forest fires, losing ground to centre-right former president Mesa, 66.

Updated quick count results that were published late Monday suggested Morales was about to get the 10-point lead over Mesa that would allow him to win in the first round.

The news unleashed protests in nine cities, with demonstrators attacking and burning electoral offices, clashing with security forces and supporters of Morales’ MAS party, and stoning public buildings, daily La Razon reported.

But official results released on Tuesday, with about 80 per cent of the vote counted, showed the two candidates running neck and neck.

Morales took 43.2 per cent and Mesa 40.6 per cent of the vote, making it look likely that a run-off will take place after all.

Mesa earlier said Bolivians would not accept a rigged result and called for democratic resistance.

Government Minister Carlos Romero said the opposition candidate would be held responsible for any violence.

The Organisation of American States (OAS) on Monday expressed its deep concern over the fraud allegations.

Two conservative candidates, who were running third and fourth, have pledged to back Mesa in the eventual second round. (dpa/NAN)

– Oct 22, 2019 @ 19:12 GMT |

