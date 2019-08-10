US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus has described Chinese-backed media in Hong Kong as “irresponsible” after they published personal information on a U.S. envoy photographed meeting democracy activists.

Ortagus made the description on Twitter on Saturday, following a report by the pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao on U.S. diplomat Julie Eadeh.

“Official Chinese media reports on our diplomat in Hong Kong have gone from irresponsible to dangerous. This must stop,” Ortagus said.

The report revealed personal information about Eadeh and her husband, including their education and past work for the State Department, and details about their children.

Eadeh was photographed earlier this week meeting democracy activists Joshua Wong and Nathan Law at a luxury Hong Kong hotel.

Both Law and Wong, two leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement democracy protests, have previously met U.S. officials on a number of occasions.

They have continued their activism during Hong Kong’s latest round of anti-government protests, which began on June 9.

“Chinese authorities know full well, our accredited consular personnel are just doing their jobs, just like diplomats from every other country,” Ortagus tweeted.

Ortagus previously accused China of engaging in “thuggish” behaviour for publishing private information on Eadeh, according to the South China Morning Post.

Chinese state media have escalated the rhetoric against the Hong Kong protests in recent weeks and have accused the U.S. and other “foreign forces” of interfering in domestic matters and creating a “colour revolution.” (dpa/NAN)

