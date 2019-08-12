The leaders of the party groups in the Italian upper house, the Senate, are set to meet on Monday to discuss a date to pass a vote of no confidence on the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The move was prompted by hardline deputy premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini of the far-right League party, who say differences with their populist Five Star Movement (M5S) coalition partner, have become too great and that snap elections should be held.

If the faction leaders do not agree unanimously on Monday on a date for the no-confidence vote, the task will be handed over to the Senate.

If Conte loses the vote and the government formally comes to an end, the baton passes to President Sergio Mattarella, who will be expected to decide on a possible new election.

For days rumours of the Social Democrats (PD) replacing the League as M5S’ coalition partners have been making the rounds, which would thwart Salvini’s plans if successful.

The idea was floated by the former prime minister and ex-PD leader, Matteo Renzi, who has regained his standing amid the government crisis.

He considers an early election to be “insane”.

Instead, he is calling for a transitional government, which will also have to be supported by the M5S.

The PD and M5S would have a majority in parliament, but they have been confirmed political foes.

Salvini has already railed against the idea, calling the plans “incredible” and “unacceptable”.

The coalition crisis came to a head on Wednesday when the M5S voted against a multibillion-euro high-speed rail project between France and Italy.

The League convinced a majority of Senate lawmakers to keep it going. (NAN)

