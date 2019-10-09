Kenya plans to focus on African exports in order to bridge the trade deficit that is currently estimated at more than 11 billion dollars (1.1 trillion shillings), an official on Wednesday said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency, Peter Biwott, said this at a validation forum for market and product research for Kenyan exports to Rwanda and Burundi in Nairobi.

Biwott said that the future of Kenya’s international trade lies in Africa and especially after the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“We will support our Kenyan industries to tap into the growing demand for manufactured goods in the continent,” Biwott said.

The survey aims at identifying opportunities in trade for Kenya export products, market requirements, demand trends, market opportunities, strategies of entry and recommendations.

Biwott said that Kenya’s strategic location provides easy access to most eastern, southern and northern African nations, noting that Africa is a key market because it is the biggest destination for the country’s manufactured goods.

According to the export agency, Kenyan industries will have to enhance their competitiveness in order to achieve market access in the continent. (NAN)

