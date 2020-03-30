SPANISH Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

This was contained in a statement posted by her brother, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, on Facebook;

“On this afternoon our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six.

Princess Teresa, 86-year-old, a distant cousin of King Felipe VI, died in Paris, France on Thursday, according to Prince Sixto.

France on Sunday recorded 2,606 people’s death from the coronavirus, indicating a spike of 292 deaths within 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases of the virus in the country according to the French public health website on Sunday was 40.174; indicating about seven percent increase compared to a day prior.

Spain has also recorded more than 85,000 confirmed cases of the virus on Monday, according to Worldometers stats; with 7,340 death.

