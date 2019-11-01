FIVE people have been injured in a fight that broke out at a Halloween party in Toronto that police in the Canadian city described as rowdy.

Four of the injured persons were taken to hospital and two of them had life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said early on Friday on Twitter.

Three of the five people injured were stabbed, according to police.

A victim made his own way to the hospital with serious stab wounds but it was unclear whether he is connected to events at the party.

A male suspect is in custody but the motive has not been determined, according to police.

Police were called late Thursday to the party at a location near a university on a report that an argument had broken out.

Many young people were attending the party, which was held at a fraternity house, according to City News Toronto.

“Unfortunate incidents marred Hallowe’en for some people tonight.

“This is not how I was hoping the night would go,” a Toronto police dispatcher tweeted.

