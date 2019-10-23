Tanzanian Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, on Wednesday held talks with Russia’s leading railways firm over improvement of the East African nation’s railway transportation in six major cities, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

According to the statement, Majaliwa held talks with Alexander Misharin, the Chief Executive officer of state-run Russian Railways, in Sochi, the venue for the Russia-Africa summit.

The statement said Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Dodoma, Arusha, Mbeya and Tanga cities needed to improve their transportation systems through the construction of railways that would facilitate transport for growing urban populations.

The statement added that the Russian Railways was an experienced firm with massive capacity to construct new railway lines, renovate worn-out rail tracks and repair defective locomotive engines.

“The Russian Railways can also help Tanzania in efforts aimed at reviving the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority and the central railway line that connects Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Arusha regions,” the statement said.

Misharin expressed the readiness of his firm to establish joint ventures on the development and revival of railways with Tanzanian investors to impart the technology to locals.(NAN)

