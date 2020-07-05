U.S. President Donald Trump said he would fight to protect the American “way of life” that started when Italian explorer Christopher Columbus “discovered” America.

“Together we will fight for the American dream and we will defend, to protect and preserve American way of life, which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America,” Trump said during an Independence Day celebration at the White House.

Columbus paved the way for European colonization and exploitation of the Americas.

“We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children or trample on our freedoms,” Trump said.

– July 05, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT

