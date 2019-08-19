A Turkish military convoy was attacked en-route to one of its observation posts in northwest Syria on Monday, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said.

The ministry added that three civilians were killed and 12 others wounded in the airstrike.

It said in a statement that the attack violated Ankara’s agreements and cooperation with Russia, the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful ally.

It said Russia had been told in advance about the convoy. (Reuters/NAN)

