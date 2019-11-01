UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) says it will partner with Durumi Community in the FCT to improve access to quality education for girls and end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the community.

The Country Director of the organisation, Mr Ydo Yao, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Yao said the partnership was to work toward ending early marriage and sensitise community members, especially parents on the need to end GBV.

He said “we met with the Chief of Durumi community in the FCT, his staff and some community members so we can partner and advocate access to quality education for girls and also ensure that the girls remain in school.

The director said “we also sensitised parents to join us in the fight against early marriage and female genital mutilation.

“These are points that I discussed extensively with them to work hand in hand with UNESCO to fight gender based violence and promote access to education for their daughters.”

According to him, the community members assured the organisation of their supports toward improving girls’ access to education and ending gender based violence.

He said UNESCO would be meeting with the community in July 2020 to evaluate the outcome of the meeting.

He added that “we urged them to have an advocacy strategy in the community to encourage parents to send girls to school, and for parents to meet teachers in schools to evaluate the performance of girls.”

The country director said he was optimistic about the impact of the visit, as the community had pledged commitment toward improving access to education for girls, end early marriage and gender based violence. (NAN)

