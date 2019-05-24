THE United States says it will continue to promote stronger trade and commercial ties with Africa as the Continent marks Africa day on Saturday.

“This Saturday marks Africa Day, the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union.

“In the 56 years since the AU was formed, the continent has made significant democratic and economic strides,” the US Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

The US reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the AU’s vision for a free and prosperous continent.

“We are proud of our partnership with the governments and people of Africa, and we’ll continue to work with them to advance our common interests and goals,” the statement added.

– May 24, 2019 @ 14:55 GMT |

