A World War II-era bomb was unearthed by construction workers on Thursday at a site close to Hong Kong’s iconic former international airport.

Police bomb disposal units were called to the scene after construction workers unearthed the device, triggering the evacuation of the area, police said.

So far 2,000 people have been evacuated, with the further evacuation of residents expected as the safety operation continues.

The meter-long bomb was found in Kai Tak, an industrialised part of the Kowloon area, the former location of Hong Kong’s Kai Tak International airport that was in use between 1925 to 1998.

The airport was renowned worldwide for its hair-raising descent onto a landing-strip so close to buildings that passengers could see inside the windows while flying past.

Police advised against travel to the area, shutting down the nearby MTR train station. No further information about the duration of the operation was available. (dpa/NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

